Stabbing suspect taken in custody in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect has been arrested in Chippewa County after law enforcement responded to a report of a stabbing on Monday.

Karen Christenson has been arrested after barricading herself in her residence and refusing to follow orders to exit the home. She is accused of stabbing her husband.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they reported to a stabbing on 25th Street in the Town of Wheaton. When they arrived, they found a male outside of the residence who had been stabbed.

When Christenson was asked to exit the residence, she showed deputies the knife through the window. A search warrant was then done and she was taken into custody.

The victim told law enforcement he had been stabbed in the chest by his wife during an arugement.

He was treated at an Eau Claire hospital and was later released.

