UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces September program offerings

UW-Eau Claire
UW-Eau Claire(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis.- UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW-Extension connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, youth and community programs, and resources for business.

Following are upcoming programs that provide the opportunity for individuals to grow professionally and personally:

Learning to Lead Sept. 2-3, Eau Claire

Good leaders continually look for new ways to learn for themselves and for their teams to be successful. Learning to Lead will challenge and inspire you whether you’ve been in a leadership role for a long time or you’ve recently taken on such a position.

This course can be taken individually or as part of the Supervisory Management Certificate Program. This is a core (required) course. Complete the three core courses along with any six days of electives to complete your certificate.

Critical Conversations Sept. 22-23, Hudson

In today’s working world, challenging or uncomfortable conversations are almost inevitable. A fundamental skill for all successful leaders is the ability to participate in these difficult conversations. The more difficult a conversation is for you, the less likely you will effectively participate in it. In this course, learn what makes difficult conversations so challenging and how to increase your ability to engage in them.

This course can be taken individually or as part of the Supervisory Management Certificate Program. This is an elective course. Take any six days of electives plus the three core courses to complete your certificate.

Foot and Nail Care Expanded Online Education (25 education hours Sep. 21-Dec. 14 (online)

Many times in traditional nursing education, foot and nail care is overlooked or not taught at all. As the need for foot and nail services continues to rise, the demand increases for nurses or care workers with this skill set. This online foot and nail care course will give you the skills to better serve your patients.

Work at your own pace over three months to complete the online portion and earn 25 education contact hours.

For complete program details, visit the Continuing Education website, email ce@uwec.edu or call 715-836-3636. -

