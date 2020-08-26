Advertisement

Wisconsin reports 768 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

August 26th Wisconsin COVID-19 statistics
August 26th Wisconsin COVID-19 statistics
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin saw it’s highest total in the past four days with 768 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total is the highest in the state since last Saturday, when 822 new cases were reported. The state has not went over one-thousand new cases in a day since August 14th.

Six new deaths were reported to bring the total to 1,100 in the state. There were 9,610 negative test results on Wednesday. 88% of all cases are listed as recovered.

