20-year-old arrested after shots fired

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old suspect in a shots fired case has been arrested in Taylor County.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says Trinity Keiser, 20, has been arrested and is currently being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

Officials say there is no further danger to the community and preliminary investigation show drugs and mental health were contributing factors.

Keiser is accused of firing multiple shots while inside a Rib Lake residence and then fired more shots when on the street.

After he had fled on foot, and law enforcement found an AK-47 was found 30 yards from where Keiser was arrested.

