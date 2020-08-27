Augusta Police Department search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department will be searching for a missing man Thursday, and are asking anyone who is available to help.

Family members say Mike Rosentreter was last heard from at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26. He was in his Augusta apartment.

Police Chief Gordon O’Brien says there is a group of volunteers meeting at the firehouse at 11:30 a.m. They will be searching around the railroad tracks from Augusta Fire to Lamberts as a starting point.

Rosentreter has brown hair and brown eyes with a short beard. Family say he has Parkinson’s and is very soft spoken and hard to understand. He is also very hard of hearing.

They believe he is on food and does not have good balance.

If you have any information, please call the Augusta Police Department at 715-286-2252.

