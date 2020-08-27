Advertisement

Augusta Police Department search for missing man

Mike Rosentreter
Mike Rosentreter(Augusta Police Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department will be searching for a missing man Thursday, and are asking anyone who is available to help.

Family members say Mike Rosentreter was last heard from at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26. He was in his Augusta apartment.

Police Chief Gordon O’Brien says there is a group of volunteers meeting at the firehouse at 11:30 a.m. They will be searching around the railroad tracks from Augusta Fire to Lamberts as a starting point.

Rosentreter has brown hair and brown eyes with a short beard. Family say he has Parkinson’s and is very soft spoken and hard to understand. He is also very hard of hearing.

They believe he is on food and does not have good balance.

If you have any information, please call the Augusta Police Department at 715-286-2252.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Horses test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in Wisconsin

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Six horses in Northwestern Wisconsin have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), caused by the EEE virus, since late July.

News

WEAU upgrades complete; time to rescan, again

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
WEAU’s tower has been restored to full power! If you are having reception problems, perform a channel scan on your TV’s that are connected to an antenna.

National Politics

TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok has hundreds of millions of users globally, but its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos and possible access to users' data.

News

NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers all canceled practices in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

River Falls in the running for Hockeyville USA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The Wildcat Centre in River Falls is still in the running but they are asking their community and the rest of Wisconsin to help them win.

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Hello Wisconsin

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National Politics

Pence defends police at GOP convention amid rising race tension

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

News

Gloss Beautique opens new location in Eau Claire

Updated: 12 hours ago
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning.