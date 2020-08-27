Band camp week for Blugold Marching Band

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Music is filling the UW-Eau Claire campus this week as the Blugold Marching Band holds camp.

Band camp looks a little different this year for the Blugolds because of COVID-19.

The approximately 400 member band is divided into smaller groups, practicing in different locations - including by the Haas Fine Arts Center, Carson Park, and Simpson Field.

Drum major Nathan Czech says the band is taking COVID-19 seriously, and everyone is doing their best to stay healthy.

He says spots are painted six feet apart so band members know where to stand. Musicians are also wearing masks with slits for instrument mouth pieces.

"Things have been going really, really well despite COVID-19, and despite all of the trials that come with that. We've been staying safe, and I think the peopel have been having a great time," said Czech.

Typical in-person band performances aren’t happening this year. BMB will operate as five separate performance groups. Each group will develop a choreographed show and will participate in recording sessions. The video recordings will be edited and compiled into a major production to be published online.

