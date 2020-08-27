Advertisement

Band camp week for Blugold Marching Band

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Music is filling the UW-Eau Claire campus this week as the Blugold Marching Band holds camp.

Band camp looks a little different this year for the Blugolds because of COVID-19.

The approximately 400 member band is divided into smaller groups, practicing in different locations - including by the Haas Fine Arts Center, Carson Park, and Simpson Field.

Drum major Nathan Czech says the band is taking COVID-19 seriously, and everyone is doing their best to stay healthy.

He says spots are painted six feet apart so band members know where to stand. Musicians are also wearing masks with slits for instrument mouth pieces.

"Things have been going really, really well despite COVID-19, and despite all of the trials that come with that. We've been staying safe, and I think the peopel have been having a great time," said Czech.

Typical in-person band performances aren’t happening this year. BMB will operate as five separate performance groups. Each group will develop a choreographed show and will participate in recording sessions. The video recordings will be edited and compiled into a major production to be published online.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces September program offerings

Updated: 3 hours ago
UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW-Extension connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, youth and community programs, and resources for business.

School's In Session

Special education in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
School starts for kids in the Eau Claire Area School District on September 1, and with that will come a new set of challenges amid the pandemic for the district's 1,800 special education students.

School's In Session

High school band will be different, but the music will play on

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Chi-Hi band students prepare for a new season of music that will have a different beat.

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: 21 hours ago
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

Latest News

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

School's In Session

PPE and screening protocols for local school districts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Zach Prelutsky
It's a new part of the back to school wardrobe this fall, face coverings for students and teachers in Wisconsin.

School's In Session

Coulee Region schools implement screening and PPE protocols

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
Ahead of classes starting September 14, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is implementing new screening and PPE protocols.

School's In Session

“We Care Eau Claire” school supply giveaway

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Organizers say the backpacks are packed per grade level with all the supplies from the school's list.

School's In Session

Menomonie Area School District to play sports this fall

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Superintendent Joe Zydowsky confirmed the news to WEAU Monday night.

School's In Session

In-person summer school helps prepare Augusta Area School District

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Many school districts in western Wisconsin are finalizing their plans as students and staff are set to return to school in the coming days.