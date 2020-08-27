Advertisement

Barn considered total loss after fire

Black River Falls barn fire
Black River Falls barn fire(Black River Falls Fire Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls barn has been considered a total loss after a fire.

Black River Falls Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on West Road on Aug. 27. The barn and adjoining structures have been deemed a total loss.

The barn had heavy smoke and flames showing upon arrival. The owner was able to evacuate cattle from the building. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A loss estimate is unknown at this time.

