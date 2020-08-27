Cornell School District offers several virtual learning options

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Virtual learning is growing in popularity during the pandemic as students head back to school this far.

Students in the Cornell School District who choose not to return to the classroom have a few options for distance learning.

The district has introduced a program called “My Choice” which allows students the option to attend class or join class at home using zoom. Students can decide what they are most comfortable doing each day. They even have the option of starting the morning in the classroom and heading home to zoom in to class for the rest of the day.

“Everything we are showing to people in person , the people doing My Choice can see too and they are also able to participate in class discussions,” says Nicole Modl, a business and computer teacher at Cornell Middle and High School. “It is nice because maybe they want to come in on Monday and get the outline for the week and then they zoom in the rest of the week.”

Students at Cornell also have the option to enroll in a third party service called eSucceed, which is a completely virtual online schooling program.

“It is really students working independently online and then teachers will schedule times to work in groups and then usually some individual tutoring as well,” says director Micehele Andorfer.

The program was developed last year to expand learning programs to districts that may not have the adequate resources.

“One of the advantages to our elective courses is we can provide pretty unique courses,” Andorfer says. “There is a digital photography, game design.”

Andorfer says there were about 15 full-time eSucceed students last year. This year with concerns over in-person learning, 140 students have already enrolled.

eSucceed allows students to have a personalized learning experience, while still being a member of a school district and take part in athletics and clubs.

Cornell is one of seven area school districts that are part of an eSucceed consortium. The others include Bruce, Cadott, Gilman, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn and Stanley-Boyd. Students outside the consortium can enroll in eSucceed through open enrollment.

To learn more about eSuceed, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.