Advertisement

Cornell School District offers several virtual learning options

Cornell students have several options when it comes to virtual learning, including the use of a third party service.
Cornell School District
Cornell School District(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Virtual learning is growing in popularity during the pandemic as students head back to school this far.

Students in the Cornell School District who choose not to return to the classroom have a few options for distance learning.

The district has introduced a program called “My Choice” which allows students the option to attend class or join class at home using zoom. Students can decide what they are most comfortable doing each day. They even have the option of starting the morning in the classroom and heading home to zoom in to class for the rest of the day.

“Everything we are showing to people in person , the people doing My Choice can see too and they are also able to participate in class discussions,” says Nicole Modl, a business and computer teacher at Cornell Middle and High School. “It is nice because maybe they want to come in on Monday and get the outline for the week and then they zoom in the rest of the week.”

Students at Cornell also have the option to enroll in a third party service called eSucceed, which is a completely virtual online schooling program.

“It is really students working independently online and then teachers will schedule times to work in groups and then usually some individual tutoring as well,” says director Micehele Andorfer.

The program was developed last year to expand learning programs to districts that may not have the adequate resources.

“One of the advantages to our elective courses is we can provide pretty unique courses,” Andorfer says. “There is a digital photography, game design.”

Andorfer says there were about 15 full-time eSucceed students last year. This year with concerns over in-person learning, 140 students have already enrolled.

eSucceed allows students to have a personalized learning experience, while still being a member of a school district and take part in athletics and clubs.

Cornell is one of seven area school districts that are part of an eSucceed consortium. The others include Bruce, Cadott, Gilman, Lake Holcombe, New Auburn and Stanley-Boyd. Students outside the consortium can enroll in eSucceed through open enrollment.

To learn more about eSuceed, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

Rice Lake School District staff members tie-dye masks for students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
It started with a district reopening meeting when fourth grade teacher Lindsey Rick learned about a mask donation.

School's In Session

Music lessons impacted by pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Local music teachers say studios around the state have lost 25%-50% of their students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School's In Session

Band camp week for Blugold Marching Band

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The approximately 400 member band is divided into smaller groups, practicing in different locations.

News

UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces September program offerings

Updated: 23 hours ago
UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW-Extension connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, youth and community programs, and resources for business.

Latest News

School's In Session

Special education in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
School starts for kids in the Eau Claire Area School District on September 1, and with that will come a new set of challenges amid the pandemic for the district's 1,800 special education students.

School's In Session

High school band will be different, but the music will play on

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT
|
By Amie Winters
Chi-Hi band students prepare for a new season of music that will have a different beat.

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

School's In Session

PPE and screening protocols for local school districts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Zach Prelutsky
It's a new part of the back to school wardrobe this fall, face coverings for students and teachers in Wisconsin.

School's In Session

Coulee Region schools implement screening and PPE protocols

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
Ahead of classes starting September 14, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is implementing new screening and PPE protocols.