Eau Claire Navy Fireman killed during WWII accounted for

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 27th, 2020 the The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Navy Fireman 1st Class Frank E. Nicoles, 24, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII, was accounted for on May 5, 2016.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Nicoles was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Nicoles.

In 2015, DPAA identified Nicoles through dental and anthropological analysis including analysis from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System by using mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA).

Nicoles’ family has yet to decide on a funeral date or location.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

