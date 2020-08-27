Advertisement

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

By Amie Winters
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another major farm meeting in Wisconsin is going virtual instead of live. Joe Bragger, President of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation said this week that the Farm Bureau board has decided that this year’s annual meeting will be virtual because of the Covid-19 threat. That meeting will begin on Friday, December 4th and end on Saturday, the 5th.

With little to no fanfare, U.S. and Chinese trade officials met Monday evening by telephone to assess the status of the Phase One trade deal between the 2 countries. U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer led the U.S. side and said they talked about steps China has taken to make changes as called for in the agreement that will ensure greater protection for intellectual property rights, remove barriers to American companies when it comes to agriculture and financial services and eliminate forced technology transfers. They also brought up China’s recent increases in purchases of U.S. agricultural products and what they need to do to meet their purchase obligations during the first year of the deal. Both sides said they are committed to making the deal work.

Slowly the money is getting out to farmers under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. As of this past Monday, the government had sent out just over 9.2 billion dollars—up from just over 9 billion from the week before. Livestock producers have gotten the biggest checks so far--$4.6 billion with dairy farmers getting about $1.7 billion. Iowa farmers have gotten the most from the program --$921 million. Nebraska is second followed by Minnesota, Texas and California.

The U.S. isn’t the only country having the debate over the safety of the herbicide ingredient glyphosate. Mexican officials now say they will phase out its use by 2024. But there is a disagreement between Mexico’s Agriculture and Environmental ministries over that decision. Agriculture leaders say the product is safe and without it, Mexico will have to import huge amounts of agricultural products to feed their people. But environmental interests are saying just the opposite and have cited studies to show the dangers of using the product. Any government led food projects in Mexico have already stopped using products like Round-Up.

