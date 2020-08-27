Advertisement

Gloss Beautique opens new location in Eau Claire

Gloss Beautique opens in Eau Claire
Gloss Beautique opens in Eau Claire(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With small businesses struggling during the pandemic, there’s some good news for a local salon owner.

Gloss Beautique owner and Bella Lash Educator Christa Ball is back-in business. The mom of three runs two beauty locations - one in Rice Lake and a new location in Eau Claire off Golf Road.

Ball and her associates held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

It wasn’t an easy journey getting to this point for Ball. When she was pregnant with her now one-year-old daughter, she was diagnosed with Hodgkins-Lymphoma. She finished chemo, and calls this location in Eau Claire her new lease on life.

