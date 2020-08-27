Advertisement

Kenosha protests peaceful after night of chaos and shootings

A motorist raises his fist in solidarity with a march protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A motorist raises his fist in solidarity with a march protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
By AP
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake were mostly peaceful following the arrest of a 17-year-old police admirer accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a chaotic night of demonstrations and unrest.

As of early Thursday, there were no groups patrolling the southeastern Wisconsin city with long guns, as there were during previous nights of protests over the Sunday police shooting of Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed. Protesters on Wednesday night also stayed away from a courthouse that had been the site of standoffs with law enforcement.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in Tuesday night’s shootings.

