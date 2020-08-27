Minnesota Twins game with Detroit Tigers postponed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game with the Detroit Tigers as part of social justice protests.

The Minnesota Twins released the following statement:

“The Minnesota Twins remain committed to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision to not play tonight’s game versus the Detroit Tigers. The recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a mere three months after the killing of George Floyd, shows again that real change is necessary and far overdue in our country, and it is our responsibility to continue playing a role in efforts to affect meaningful reform. We stand in solidarity with the Black community and, as full partners with others in the Twin Cities and beyond, we are committed to creating the change we want to see in the world – where everyone is protected, safe and welcome. There is no place for racism, inequality or injustice in our society.”

The Twins wrapped up their series last night with the Cleveland Indians and were suppose to start their series with the Tigers tonight. The two teams will play a double header tomorrow.

