New wastewater treatment system unveiled

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A housing development just south of Eau Claire has something no other development in the area has - a community wastewater treatment system.

Peterson Management Company and C & M Home Builders and Real Estate hosted a presentation Wednesday night showing off the system for the development named "Trilogy."

The wastewater treatment system is billed as eliminating the need for drain fields on the individual lots.

It also processes wastewater achieving highly treated levels before introducing the clean water back into the soil, recycling it to the underlying aquifer.

“Basically, what we’re doing is giving them a more-economical way of dealing with the wastewater, especially for a development of this type. Rather than just having 41 individual home systems, we have one location for a treatment site and it makes it a lot more efficient that way,” Peterson Management Company President said Tony Birrittieri.

The first home development has been connected to the new treatment system.

