Advertisement

New wastewater treatment system unveiled

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A housing development just south of Eau Claire has something no other development in the area has - a community wastewater treatment system.

Peterson Management Company and C & M Home Builders and Real Estate hosted a presentation Wednesday night showing off the system for the development named "Trilogy."

The wastewater treatment system is billed as eliminating the need for drain fields on the individual lots.

It also processes wastewater achieving highly treated levels before introducing the clean water back into the soil, recycling it to the underlying aquifer.

“Basically, what we’re doing is giving them a more-economical way of dealing with the wastewater, especially for a development of this type. Rather than just having 41 individual home systems, we have one location for a treatment site and it makes it a lot more efficient that way,” Peterson Management Company President said Tony Birrittieri.

The first home development has been connected to the new treatment system.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Laura moves ashore as Cat. 4 hurricane in southwestern Louisiana near Texas

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National Politics

Pence defends police at GOP convention amid rising race tension

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

News

Gloss Beautique opens new location in Eau Claire

Updated: 1 hour ago
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning.

News

New Community Wastewater Treatment System Unveiled

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Community Wastewater Treatment System Unveiled

Latest News

News

Library Expansion Outdoor Public Input Session

Updated: 1 hours ago
Library Expansion Outdoor Public Input Session

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

School's in Session: Music Lessons Impacted by Pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
School's in Session: Music Lessons Impacted by Pandemic

News

Community Supports Family After Fire Destroys Home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community Supports Family After Fire Destroys Home

News

Public input session held regarding library renovations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
An outdoor public input session was held, hosted by MSR design the Minneapolis architecture firm handling the project.

School's In Session

Music lessons impacted by pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Local music teachers say studios around the state have lost 25%-50% of their students due to the coronavirus pandemic.