Advertisement

NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

Generic football image via MGN
Generic football image via MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers all canceled practices in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Jets provided no immediate details on their decision to not practice Thursday.

The Colts posted a statement saying they would use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact.

The Washington Football Team was scheduled to practice at FedEx Field.

Blake was shot by police officers, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Horses test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus in Wisconsin

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Six horses in Northwestern Wisconsin have tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), caused by the EEE virus, since late July.

News

Augusta Police Department search for missing man

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Augusta Police Department will be searching for a missing man Thursday, and are asking anyone who is available to help.

News

WEAU upgrades complete; time to rescan, again

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
WEAU’s tower has been restored to full power! If you are having reception problems, perform a channel scan on your TV’s that are connected to an antenna.

National Politics

TikTok CEO resigns amid US pressure to sell video app

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok has hundreds of millions of users globally, but its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos and possible access to users' data.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

River Falls in the running for Hockeyville USA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
The Wildcat Centre in River Falls is still in the running but they are asking their community and the rest of Wisconsin to help them win.

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Hello Wisconsin

Farm Bureau to host annual meeting virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

National

Laura makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Texas as a Cat. 4 hurricane

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National Politics

Pence defends police at GOP convention amid rising race tension

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

News

Gloss Beautique opens new location in Eau Claire

Updated: 12 hours ago
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning.