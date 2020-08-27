NHL to postpone playoff games

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to multiple reports, the NHL will postpone all playoff games today in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The players in the bubble had a call with Minnesota Wild player, Matt Dumba, and San Jose Sharks, Evandor Kane, to discuss the possibility of suspending the playoff games which helped lead to the conclusion of postponing today’s games.

