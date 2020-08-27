Advertisement

Public input session held regarding library renovations

By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday night, the public got a chance to get a better look at the redesigned L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire.

An outdoor public input session was held, hosted by MSR design the Minneapolis architecture firm handling the project.

The firm offered a look at all new concept images and floor plans based on prior public input sessions.

Along with revamping the library's mechanical systems, the most dramatic change in the redesign will be the addition of a much-needed third floor to help ease space limitations.

“We’re really trying to get input on what type of spaces the community feels like they would be most likely to use in the library, what types of services, because we want to make sure that our space is tailored to what our community really wants to use it”, says Isa Small, the library’s programming and communications services manager.

The city of Eau Claire is contributing 11.5 million dollars toward the building plans.

Plans are for construction to begin sometime in 2021.

