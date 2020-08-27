Advertisement

Rice Lake School District staff members tie-dye masks for students

Rice Lake School District staff members tie-dye masks for students
Rice Lake School District staff members tie-dye masks for students(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Making masks fun. That's the idea behind tie dye masks for students in the Rice Lake Area School District.

It started with a district reopening meeting when fourth grade teacher Lindsey Rick learned about a mask donation.

"We had about 4600 masks that were donated to the district, just plain white masks. They would be there for kids who maybe didn't have a mask of their own, or they'd forgotten one. As we were talking, I asked is it possible for us to do something to those masks so maybe it's not quite so obvious which kid has a district mask. So we got the clearance from our school nurses and our district administrator, and I called these ladies and we started tie dying," said Rick.

The ladies she called are social and emotional learning support staff Terri Brown, kindergarten teacher Stephani Shepler, and substitute teacher Candy Bandli.

They got together on two Saturdays to tie dye, then each took masks home to wash and dry.

"We started with traditional tie dye methods, and then we're like nope. We just started throwing the dye on them and making our own creations like dots and putting the dye on the table and resting the mask on it to soak it up. It just became this creative art project for all of us too," said Lindsey Rick.

A creative project that resulted in thousands of tie dye masks.

"I think we tie dyed about 2300 masks, does that sound right, ladies? A lot," said Stephani Shepler.

The Rice Lake Area School District is having in-person learning five days a week with a virtual option available for families who prefer to keep children at home. The women say they did it for the students.

"Knowing we were doing something to help and make it better for the kiddos we love and miss so much in this district," said Shepler.

“We were also thinking of our middle school and high school kids, and thought what would a middle or high school girl want to wear,” said Rick.

"I think it's just something that tells our students that we care about them, and that we are always thinking about them even when they're not with us at school we're always thinking about our students," said Terri Brown.

"We just hope they enjoy them, and it makes this crazy time of COVID a little easier to handle," said Candy Bandli.

"I think we've all been in those scenarios where you forget a mask, and we didn't want that to be a barrier to a child's education. We know kids have missed being at school, we've missed having them at school, and if this is one thing we can do to make sure they have the tools they need to be here safely, and to keep staff safe, then it was totally worth it," said Rick.

All the ladies say they’d tie dye more masks. But another idea is to let the students decorate and personalize their own masks so they can be involved in the process too.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

Music lessons impacted by pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Local music teachers say studios around the state have lost 25%-50% of their students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School's In Session

Band camp week for Blugold Marching Band

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The approximately 400 member band is divided into smaller groups, practicing in different locations.

News

UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces September program offerings

Updated: 8 hours ago
UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW-Extension connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, youth and community programs, and resources for business.

School's In Session

Special education in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
School starts for kids in the Eau Claire Area School District on September 1, and with that will come a new set of challenges amid the pandemic for the district's 1,800 special education students.

Latest News

School's In Session

High school band will be different, but the music will play on

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Chi-Hi band students prepare for a new season of music that will have a different beat.

School's In Session

Osseo-Fairchild School District reopening plan

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
Osseo-Fairchild Superintendent Lori Whelan says the district had been ordering PPE early-on into the pandemic

School's In Session

Altoona moves forward with non-contact practices for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Athletics and Activities Director Elissa Upward says practices for all three sports will begin on September 8.

School's In Session

PPE and screening protocols for local school districts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Zach Prelutsky
It's a new part of the back to school wardrobe this fall, face coverings for students and teachers in Wisconsin.

School's In Session

Coulee Region schools implement screening and PPE protocols

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Hayley Spitler
Ahead of classes starting September 14, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools is implementing new screening and PPE protocols.

School's In Session

“We Care Eau Claire” school supply giveaway

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
Organizers say the backpacks are packed per grade level with all the supplies from the school's list.