River Falls in the running for Hockeyville USA

The hockey rink in River Falls is completely run by volunteers and the building is in need of many upgrades including the refrigeration system
The hockey rink in River Falls is completely run by volunteers and the building is in need of many upgrades including the refrigeration system
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Kraft Hockeyville USA has named the top 4 that are still in the running to win $150,000 in hockey rink updates. The top 4 include rinks in Texas, Minnesota, Kansas and one right here in Western Wisconsin.

The Wildcat Centre in River Falls is still in the running but they are asking their community and the rest of Wisconsin to help them win the grand prize. Starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday (Aug.29) you can vote for the Wildcat Centre to win the money for updates.

The hockey rink in River Falls is completely run by volunteers and the building is in need of many upgrades including the refrigeration system. The small community is up against larger rinks in East Grand Forks, MN, El Paso, TX and Wichita, KS.

Voting for the rink that gets $150,000 in upgrades runs from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 11 a.m. on Sunday. The winner will be announced on Sunday.

Click here to vote for Hockeyville USA.

