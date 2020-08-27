The community lends a hand after a La Crosse home catches fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday afternoon, a family home in La Crosse caught fire.

The Schott family lost everything inside their home. In a painful time, a simple post on Facebook, lead to acts of kindness from counties away.

This family of racers, say they expected it to be just another day at the track in Tomah.

"When we pulled in to pay to get into the pits we got a phone call by the park management that the house was on fire," said Austin Schott.

Schott lives in the La Crosse home part-time with his father, mother in law and sisters, said nobody was home when the fire started. Sadly, the families two dogs were not able to make it out.

"We were all just hoping it was a nightmare and going back everything would have been normal and the dogs would have been waiting. And going back Sunday, reality set when we walked in and well when we pulled up the door was not even on hinges".

Schott says everything went up in flames; basically nothing in the home was salvageable.

So, the homeowner's family posted a location in Eau Claire on Facebook, where people could drop off donations for the family, however the response was much greater than they expected,

"The amount of generosity that people have, especially from multiple counties away, willing to help another family member out that means a lot. It shows a lot about how kind people are," said Schott.

Strangers showed up with bags of household items such as clothing, bedding and toys, to help this family as they start from scratch. Schott says his father is not a man of many words, but he knows how appreciative he really is,

“We are not the kind to ask for help. Especially him he’s always worked for everything he needs and he’s still speechless at the amount of help and generosity he’s getting”.

Wednesday Schott collected the donations from the drop off location, and will be holding onto them for now, until the family has a place for it all.

Along with the many generous donations from strangers, one of their racing sponsors in Tomah has kindly provided the family with unlimited night’s stay at a hotel in La Crosse until they figure out a new living situation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.