Advertisement

The community lends a hand after a La Crosse home catches fire

Donations box in Eau Claire
Donations box in Eau Claire(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday afternoon, a family home in La Crosse caught fire.

The Schott family lost everything inside their home. In a painful time, a simple post on Facebook, lead to acts of kindness from counties away.

This family of racers, say they expected it to be just another day at the track in Tomah.

"When we pulled in to pay to get into the pits we got a phone call by the park management that the house was on fire," said Austin Schott.

Schott lives in the La Crosse home part-time with his father, mother in law and sisters,  said nobody was home when the fire started. Sadly, the families two dogs were not able to make it out.

"We were all just hoping it was a nightmare and going back everything would have been normal and the dogs would have been waiting. And going back Sunday, reality set when we walked in and well when we pulled up the door was not even on hinges".

Schott says everything went up in flames; basically nothing in the home was salvageable.

So, the homeowner's family posted a location in Eau Claire on Facebook, where people could drop off donations for the family, however the response was much greater than they expected,

"The amount of generosity that people have, especially from multiple counties away, willing to help another family member out that means a lot. It shows a lot about how kind people are," said Schott.

Strangers showed up with bags of household items such as clothing, bedding and toys, to help this family as they start from scratch. Schott says his father is not a man of many words, but he knows how appreciative he really is,

“We are not the kind to ask for help. Especially him he’s always worked for everything he needs and he’s still speechless at the amount of help and generosity he’s getting”.

Wednesday Schott collected the donations from the drop off location, and will be holding onto them for now, until the family has a place for it all. 

Along with the many generous donations from strangers, one of their racing sponsors in Tomah has kindly provided the family with unlimited night’s stay at a hotel in La Crosse until they figure out a new living situation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

A Chippewa Falls church gives away school supplies to the community

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Senior pastor of the church Michael Houle says Valley Vineyard does this event every year, but this drive-thru method was a first.

Homepage

‘Save Our Children’ rally is held in Eau Claire

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Anyone looking to get involved in the effort to end human trafficking can find additional tips on Fierce Freedom's website.

News

The YMCA in Eau Claire announces they will not have before school care this year.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A child care provider that serves roughly 60 percent of the nation's child care needs announces they will be eliminating their early morning program in Eau Claire.

School's In Session

After school clubs and activities expect to have major changes for the year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Parents are concerned their children will have to miss out on after school clubs and athletics, which are known to be beneficial to student's mental health.

Latest News

Homepage

New WI campaign aims to raise awareness for victims of sexual assault

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
‘By Your Side Wisconsin’ is a new campaign with a goal of spreading awareness on the services available to victims of sexual assault crimes.

News

Pediatrician shares tips on getting kids to wear masks

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
If you have trouble getting your kids to put on a mask and keep it on, we have some tips to share from a local pediatrician.

School's In Session

ECASD updates parents on return to school plan

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The Eau Claire Area School District is sending letters to parents this week letting them know which days their children will be going to school under the new hybrid model.

School's In Session

How to find the right tutor

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
There are plenty of local tutoring options available, but how do you know which one is the right one for your child?

News

UWEC preparing for the return of students and staff

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
With students returning to the UW- Eau Claire campus at the end of the month, the university is preparing to make sure the upcoming school year will be safe as possible.

School's In Session

Pearle Vision hosts 3rd annual Backpack Bash

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
As kids head back to school, a school supply drive shows the high demand for school supplies.