UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces COVID-19 protocols

Thousands of college students will be starting classes soon at higher education campuses in the Chippewa Valley.
(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is implementing the following COVID-19 protocols into their programs:

  • Capping program attendance at 50 participants or fewer.
  • Hand sanitizer provided by UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education at all programs.
  • Face masks are required to be worn by participants, instructors and staff while in attendance at programs.
  • Observing social distancing of 6 feet between participants.
  • Assigned seating by UWEC-CE to ensure safety. Participants will be asked to communicate if they have contracted COVID so we can communicate with other attendees if they have been exposed.
  • To attend an in-person program, participants, instructors and staff must be symptom-free and without recent exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID.

