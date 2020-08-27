UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces COVID-19 protocols
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is implementing the following COVID-19 protocols into their programs:
- Capping program attendance at 50 participants or fewer.
- Hand sanitizer provided by UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education at all programs.
- Face masks are required to be worn by participants, instructors and staff while in attendance at programs.
- Observing social distancing of 6 feet between participants.
- Assigned seating by UWEC-CE to ensure safety. Participants will be asked to communicate if they have contracted COVID so we can communicate with other attendees if they have been exposed.
- To attend an in-person program, participants, instructors and staff must be symptom-free and without recent exposure to anyone who has tested positive for COVID.
