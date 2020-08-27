UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces COVID-19 protocols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is implementing the following COVID-19 protocols into their programs:

Capping program attendance at 50 participants or fewer.

Hand sanitizer provided by UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education at all programs.

Face masks are required to be worn by participants, instructors and staff while in attendance at programs.

Observing social distancing of 6 feet between participants.

Assigned seating by UWEC-CE to ensure safety. Participants will be asked to communicate if they have contracted COVID so we can communicate with other attendees if they have been exposed.