WAGNER TAILS: Trucker and Birds

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - BEEP! BEEP! Trucker is coming through! Trucker came to Little Red Barn Dog Rescue after being found as a stray.

Trucker is the trifecta of pups. He loves dogs, children, and cats.

This nearly year old lab/terrier mix loves spending his day playing with his friends, and then cuddling up for affection. Fair warning, he loves to give kisses!

Trucker enjoys treats and car rides, but this good boy is hoping his next rest stop will be a permanent one with his new family.

Click here for a link to an adoption application.

---

If you’re looking for a pet that isn’t a dog or a cat, the Eau Claire County Humane Association has nine birds available for adoption.

The birds include four finches and five parakeets. This includes two sets of bonded parakeets who will needed to be adopted together.

The finches do not need to be adopted together. However, they are “group birds” and should live with at least one other bird.

If you’re thinking of adopting a bird for the first time, keep in mind they require filtered water only -- no tap water and daily cage cleaning.

They are sure to keep you entertained!

Click here for more information about all the birds.

Handsome - Parakeet

Pretty and Louis - Parakeets that have been together their whole lives: to be adopted together

Captain Jack Sparrow, Calypso, Barbossa, and Elizabeth - Finches

Indie and Tuscan - Parakeets to be adopted together

