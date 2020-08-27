Winona County announces 37 new positive COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Minn (WEAU) - The Minnesota Department of Health announced 37 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County on August 27th. That brings the total to 353 positive cases in the county. There were no new reported deaths keeping the death toll at 17.

32 of the the cases are within the ages of 18-24 while the five others are between the ages of 40-80+.

