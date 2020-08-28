1 child dead after UTV crash, 3 others injured

CUMBERLAND Wis. (WEAU) - One child died at the scene of a UTV crash, while three others were injured.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says a 13-year-old female from Cumberland died at the scene. A 12-year-old male from Superior is in critical condition. A 14-year-old male from Rice lake was treated for a head injury and has since been released. A 11-year-old male from Rice Lake was treated and has also been released.

Officials say they received a 9-1-1 call of a UTV crash on 11 1/4 Street, south of County Road B. Multiple injuries were reported to law enforcement.

Barron County Sheriff’s initial investigation shows the four children were riding in a UTV when the driver lost control and the UTV overturned. All four occupants were ejected.

Officials say no helmets or seat belts were in use at the time of the accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.