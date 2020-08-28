Altoona Police works with Chippewa Police to arrest suspect in stolen ATV case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department teamed up together to arrest the suspect in a stolen ATV case.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken says Zachery Wojcik, 23 of Bruce, was arrested after law enforcement found him in possession of a stolen ATV.

On Aug. 27, Altoona police received a notice from Sport Rider of a ATV theft. Wojcik had fraudulently obtained the ATV.

Bakken says Wojcik was also driving a pick-up truck that he had stolen from a dealership in Minnesota. Wojcik had tribal license plates displayed on the pick-up truck which had been reported stolen to the Lac Courte Oreille Tribal Police Department.

