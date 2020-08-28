Advertisement

Amery man charged with reckless homicide, accused of killing brother over an argument

(WBKO)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Amery man is charged with second degree reckless homicide after being accused of beating his brother to death over an argument about his wife.

Nathan Bleyle, 44, was charged in Polk County on Friday.

The criminal complaint says Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call for a person pulseless and not breathing on Park Street in Amery. When officials arrived, they were notified that the victim was involved in a fight.

Bleyle told law enforcement that he had gotten into an argument with his brother.

He continued to tell the story on how the brother head-butted him and they started to hit one another. Bleyle says he hit his brother with a jab to the head and then an uppercut to the chin as he was falling. He continued to say he thought they were “going to box like they have in the past,”

EMS continued lifesaving methods while at the scene until an on-call doctor pronounced the brother dead.

Bleyle’s signature bond has been set at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 28.

