Area Boys and Girls Clubs matching donations with ‘Here For Kids’ campaign

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse is a little over halfway to its fundraising goal with the 'Here For Kids' campaign.
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse are looking to meeting a $200,000 fundraising goal.

The ’Here For Kids’ campaign is matching donations after 10 sponsors donated $10,000 each.

Due to COVID-19, the eight clubs have missed out on big events that bring in upwards of $400,000.

The funding goes towards special events and keeping the annual fee to just $25 for each family.

The BGC was able to open its doors to families again this summer with new precautions.

“This is what we do,” explained Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. “This is our mission to be ’Here For Kids’ and we’re going to continue to do that thanks to the generous community that we have. Our staff is going to keep working hard, they’re here for kids on a daily basis.”

The BGC of Greater of La Crosse is offering day care during the month of September at no cost to assist families with supervision and virtual learning.

To donate to the ’Here For Kids’ campaign, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

