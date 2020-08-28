Advertisement

Arrests made in connection with 500 Mississippi Street shooting

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three individuals have been arrested in connection to drug and weapons charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on 500 Mississippi Street that happened on August 24th.

Video footage from the scene captured the suspect vehicle which was a silver Dodge Caravan and on August 25, 2020 the suspect vehicle was located traveling southbound on Rose Street.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle was conducted. The officers found a handgun, spent shell casing and drugs. 

The following individuals were taken into custody, and the listed charges are being referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s office, and it is likely additional charges related to the shooting incident will be forthcoming.

