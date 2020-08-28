Blue Ox Music Festival to host socially distanced concert, livestreaming option

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Ox Music Festival will be hosting a socially distanced concert with a livestreaming option on Friday, Aug. 28.

Organizers say there are a few tickets left for people who want to attend this event in person. The in person event is limited to 250 people.

For everyone else who wants to still hear the music, they will be streaming the event free on YouTube and Facebook.

The event runs Aug. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. with artists such as Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, Them Coulee Boys and Feeding LeRoy.

Saturday’s artists include Charlie Parr, Armchair Boogie and Chicken Wire Empire.

For more information, click here.

