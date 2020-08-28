Children’s Museum of Eau Claire lists building for sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire building has been listed for sale for $1.4 million.

CMEC staff say there are still plans to relocate the Children’s Museum in 2022. Last week they signed an agreement for the Liner Site with the City of Eau Claire.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMEC is moving up the timeline for listing it’s building for sale. Typically, this would have been done a year out from our expected date to relocate and reopen in our new building,” said Michael McHorney, executive director.

The museum is still in the early ages of planning their 2021 budget.

