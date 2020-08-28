Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire lists building for sale

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire building has been listed for sale for $1.4 million.

CMEC staff say there are still plans to relocate the Children’s Museum in 2022. Last week they signed an agreement for the Liner Site with the City of Eau Claire.

“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMEC is moving up the timeline for listing it’s building for sale. Typically, this would have been done a year out from our expected date to relocate and reopen in our new building,” said Michael McHorney, executive director.

The museum is still in the early ages of planning their 2021 budget.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men charged with possession of child pornography in La Crosse County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Two men who were arrested for child pornography in La Crosse County have now been charged.

News

Chippewa County releases latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 numbers.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

News

Wisconsin Senate to hold special session Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers to address a package of police reform measures in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire Area School District moves back virtual learning by one week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Area School District announced Friday that they would be pushing back their virtual learning program back by one week.

News

Altoona Police works with Chippewa Police to arrest suspect in stolen ATV case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Altoona Police Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department teamed up together to arrest the suspect in a stolen ATV case.

News

WATCH LIVE: Kenosha authorities give update

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Kenosha authorities are scheduled to give an update at 1 p.m.

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

News

1 child dead after UTV crash, 3 others injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One child died at the scene of a UTV crash, while three others were injured.

News

Mondovi man charged with recklessly endangering safety

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Mondovi man has been charged in Buffalo County with first degree recklessly endangering safety.