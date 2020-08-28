Crawford County Sheriff’s Office finds body after house fire

LYNXCILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found a body after responding to a house fire in the Village of Lynxville.

Officials say they received a call for a house fire Friday at 2:07 a.m. A neighbor reported that the house was engulfed and was started to spread to another nearby building. They were eventually engulfed as well.

During the fire investigation, officials found the remains of a “badly burned body.”

The identification of the victim has not been made at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown and the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.