CVTC grant to support at-risk students

Thousands of college students will be starting classes soon at higher education campuses in the Chippewa Valley.
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Higher risk demographic groups at Chippewa Valley Technical College will receive an extra level of services due to a $1.31 million grant (TRIO SSS Grant) from the U.S. Department of Education.

The grant will support services for students from low income households, first generation college students, or students with disabilities.

