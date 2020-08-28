CVTC grant to support at-risk students
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Higher risk demographic groups at Chippewa Valley Technical College will receive an extra level of services due to a $1.31 million grant (TRIO SSS Grant) from the U.S. Department of Education.
The grant will support services for students from low income households, first generation college students, or students with disabilities.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.