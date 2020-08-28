Donations to Eau Claire County Humane Association will be matched up to $15,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Donors are stepping up to give others an extra incentive to donate to a local humane association before October 1st.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association says donations are greatly needed during this time to support the nearly 150 animals currently being cared for by ECCHA.

Gifts given now, will go further than before.

Two generous donors are matching each donation given, up to $15,000.

Eau Claire County Humane Association director Shelley Janke says caring for these adoptable pets costs about $15 per day, per animal.

With nearly 150 animals currently in the shelter’s care, costs add up quickly.

“Food, medication, vaccines, staff time to care for the animals, litter for the kittens,” said Janke.

Without being able to hold normal fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to operate under limited hours, ECCHA had to come up with a different way to raise money for these furry friends. Janke told WEAU,

“We had two donors that reached out to us that wanted to match donations and so they felt that if they could give a little extra that they’d be willing to do that to maybe encourage people to give more this season.”

From now until October 1st, Inlanta Mortgage and Smarty Paws Agility will match donations given to the shelter, up to $15,000.

It seems the generosity by these two donors couldn’t have come at a better time, as ECCHA kicks of its annual membership drive.

“This year we have a $50,000 goal, so we have upped it a little bit although that doesn’t even come close to the amount of money we have lost with the fundraisers that we have had”.

Memberships start as low as $15. Also, members get discounts on merchandise at the shelter and invited to special events, but most importantly,

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing that they are helping the animal shelter and helping the animals,” Janke says.

There are multiple ways to become a member and make a donation. You can go on the shelter’s website, use traditional mail, or visit the shelter in person.

Janke says on average, ECCHA provides shelter and care for 2,000 animals a year.

