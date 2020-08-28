Advertisement

Donations to Eau Claire County Humane Association will be matched up to $15,000

Adoptable dog
Adoptable dog(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Donors are stepping up to give others an extra incentive to donate to a local humane association before October 1st.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association says donations are greatly needed during this time to support the nearly 150 animals currently being cared for by ECCHA.

Gifts given now, will go further than before.

Two generous donors are matching each donation given, up to $15,000.

Eau Claire County Humane Association director Shelley Janke says caring for these adoptable pets costs about $15 per day, per animal.

With nearly 150 animals currently in the shelter’s care, costs add up quickly.

“Food, medication, vaccines, staff time to care for the animals, litter for the kittens,” said Janke.

Without being able to hold normal fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having to operate under limited hours, ECCHA had to come up with a different way to raise money for these furry friends. Janke told WEAU,

“We had two donors that reached out to us that wanted to match donations and so they felt that if they could give a little extra that they’d be willing to do that to maybe encourage people to give more this season.”

From now until October 1st, Inlanta Mortgage and Smarty Paws Agility will match donations given to the shelter, up to $15,000.

It seems the generosity by these two donors couldn’t have come at a better time, as ECCHA kicks of its annual membership drive.

“This year we have a $50,000 goal, so we have upped it a little bit although that doesn’t even come close to the amount of money we have lost with the fundraisers that we have had”.

Memberships start as low as $15. Also, members get discounts on merchandise at the shelter and invited to special events, but most importantly,

“I think the biggest thing is just knowing that they are helping the animal shelter and helping the animals,” Janke says.

There are multiple ways to become a member and make a donation. You can go on the shelter’s website, use traditional mail, or visit the shelter in person.

Janke says on average, ECCHA provides shelter and care for 2,000 animals a year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

The community lends a hand after a La Crosse home catches fire

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Strangers showed up with bags of household items such as clothing, bedding and toys, to help this family as they start from scratch.

School's In Session

A Chippewa Falls church gives away school supplies to the community

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Senior pastor of the church Michael Houle says Valley Vineyard does this event every year, but this drive-thru method was a first.

Homepage

‘Save Our Children’ rally is held in Eau Claire

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Anyone looking to get involved in the effort to end human trafficking can find additional tips on Fierce Freedom's website.

News

The YMCA in Eau Claire announces they will not have before school care this year.

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
A child care provider that serves roughly 60 percent of the nation's child care needs announces they will be eliminating their early morning program in Eau Claire.

Latest News

School's In Session

After school clubs and activities expect to have major changes for the year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Parents are concerned their children will have to miss out on after school clubs and athletics, which are known to be beneficial to student's mental health.

Homepage

New WI campaign aims to raise awareness for victims of sexual assault

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Mendoza
‘By Your Side Wisconsin’ is a new campaign with a goal of spreading awareness on the services available to victims of sexual assault crimes.

News

Pediatrician shares tips on getting kids to wear masks

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
If you have trouble getting your kids to put on a mask and keep it on, we have some tips to share from a local pediatrician.

School's In Session

ECASD updates parents on return to school plan

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The Eau Claire Area School District is sending letters to parents this week letting them know which days their children will be going to school under the new hybrid model.

School's In Session

How to find the right tutor

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
There are plenty of local tutoring options available, but how do you know which one is the right one for your child?

News

UWEC preparing for the return of students and staff

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
With students returning to the UW- Eau Claire campus at the end of the month, the university is preparing to make sure the upcoming school year will be safe as possible.