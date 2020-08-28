Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District moves back virtual learning by one week

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District announced Friday that they would be pushing back their virtual learning program back by one week.

Superintendent Michael Johnson says the first day for virtual learning will now be Tuesday, Sept. 8. This new date includes the 100% virtual model, virtual core classes, virtual encore classes and the virtual component of the in-person classes.

ECASD says by moving this back, it will allow the teachers and staff a little more time to prepare.

The change will apply to all ECASD students, including those in Cohorts A, B, C, and D, along with students enrolled in Eau Claire Virtual School.

