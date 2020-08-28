Eau Claire City Attorney: Health Order doesn’t prohibit high school football

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County local health order does not prohibit high schools in the county from playing football, according to the Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney.

The letter was sent to a group of parents concerned the order would prevent high-risk sports, like football, from being played.

According to the Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney, the order does not specifically prevent football or any other sport from being played as long as the requirements and recommendations in the order are put in place.

The Assistant City Attorney goes on to say it’s up to each school’s administration to make a decision on fall sports, including high-risk sports.

