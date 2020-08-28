Advertisement

Eau Claire City Attorney: Health Order doesn’t prohibit high school football

Members of the Regis football team gather outside of the Eau Claire County Government Center
Members of the Regis football team gather outside of the Eau Claire County Government Center(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County local health order does not prohibit high schools in the county from playing football, according to the Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney.

The letter was sent to a group of parents concerned the order would prevent high-risk sports, like football, from being played.

According to the Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney, the order does not specifically prevent football or any other sport from being played as long as the requirements and recommendations in the order are put in place.

The Assistant City Attorney goes on to say it’s up to each school’s administration to make a decision on fall sports, including high-risk sports.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arrests made in connection with 500 Mississippi Street shooting

Updated: moments ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Three individuals have been arrested in connection to drug and weapons charges as a result of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on 500 Mississippi Street that happened on August 24th.

News

Eau Claire County census participation over 80 percent

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Mandated through the Constitution, every 10 years the U.S. completes a census across all 50 states as well as five U.S. territories.

Homepage

Donations to Eau Claire County Humane Association will be matched up to $15,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Now until October 1st, Inlanta Mortgage and Smarty Paws Agility will match donations given to the shelter, up to $15,000.

News

School District of Thorp delays start of classes due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Due to the positive cases, the School District of Thorp will start classes on Tuesday, September 15 instead of September 1.

Latest News

School's In Session

UWEC Chancellor Schmidt looks ahead to the start of classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Bob Gallaher sits down with UW-Eau Claire Chancellor, James Schmidt, to talk about the start of the school year and issues that may arise due to the pandemic.

News

Golfing through the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
More people are spending time outside swinging a golf club during the pandemic and golfers have been eager to get out and tee-up with summer coming to a close.

News

Golfing Through the Pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Golfing Through the Pandemic

News

La Crosse Police Department taking action for change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
One local police department is working towards better training and understanding with its community.

News

School's in Session: UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Talks About Return of Students for Fall Term

Updated: 3 hours ago
School's in Session: UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Talks About Return of Students for Fall Term

News

School's in Session: Options with Virtual Learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
School's in Session: Options with Virtual Learning