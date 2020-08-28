Eau Claire County census participation over 80 percent

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mandated through the Constitution, every 10 years the U.S. completes a census across all 50 states as well as five U.S. territories.

You have a little more than a month left to participate.

Between self-response and door-to-door canvassing, as of Aug. 26 79.2% of households in America have completed the 2020 census.

That number is 87.3% in the state of Wisconsin, ninth highest in the country.

While high in the Badger state, the remaining 13% could have an impact on local communities during the next decade.

Since 1790, the United States Census Bureau has tracked how many people live in America and where they live.

But the impact the census leaves on local cities, towns, and counties goes far beyond just a population count.

“It also allocates hundreds of billions of dollars for many, many, many different functions and that would be for the next ten years. From transportation, education,” explained Eau Claire County Planning Director Rod Eslinger.

Other impacts include business developments, comprehensive plans, and more.

That’s why Eau Claire County employees say it’s important to get as close to a 100% response rate as possible.

“I would encourage everyone to do that, it is important, it is meaningful, and it’s meaningful on a local level,” said Eslinger.

Out of the 72 counties in Wisconsin, Eau Claire County ranks seventh as of Wednesday with an 80.2% self-response rate, which is already higher than the final 2010 census number.

That does not include door-to-door responses collected in the county, that data is not available at a county level right now.

“Historically, Eau Claire County has done a great job responding to the census survey,” said Eslinger.

Chippewa County has a 76.6% self-response rate, while Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Jackson, and Clark counties are all less than 70%.

The final day to fill out the census if you have not already is Sept. 30.

You can fill it out by phone at 844-330-2020, online or by mail.

