EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are a total of 780 positive COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County, and increase of 12 since yesterday.

There were no new deaths and 45% of the positive tests have come from those in age groups of 20-29.

There have been a total of 17,458 negative tests.

