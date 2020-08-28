Advertisement

EXA Sports offers new daytime academy for children

EXA Academy
EXA Academy(WEAU)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local gymnastics facility is offering a day camp to provide a place for students to go when they’re not in school during the week.

EXA Sports in Eau Claire is now offering EXA Academy. Manager Alisha Klemish says the academy will keep kids active and help them with online learning. EXA Academy is open to kids ages seven through 11.

In a camp-style environment, kids will rotate through activities while following health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.

“We will have a morning and afternoon session and a full day and we will go in 30 min increments and rotate between ninja, nerf, gymnastics, craft, we are going to allow hours for online schooling as well. We want to be able to help them with their school work as well as get them out of the house, get them away from the computer and be athletic get their energy out be creative,” said Klemish.

EXA Academy in Eau Claire starts Tuesday, September 1 and goes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School's In Session

School’s in Session: Packing a healthy school lunch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Judy Clark
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares recipe for hummus lunch wrap

School's In Session

Healthy school lunch recipe: hummus wrap

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Judy Clark
Dietitian Ruth Chipps shares a recipe that’s healthy and tasty.

School's In Session

Ladysmith School District prepares to safely feed students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Students can eat outside, in the classroom, in the balcony above the gym and the cafeteria which will have every other seating

School's In Session

UWEC Chancellor Schmidt looks ahead to the start of classes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Bob Gallaher sits down with UW-Eau Claire Chancellor, James Schmidt, to talk about the start of the school year and issues that may arise due to the pandemic.

Latest News

School's In Session

Cornell School District offers several virtual learning options

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
Virtual learning is growing in popularity during the pandemic as students head back to school this far.

School's In Session

Rice Lake School District staff members tie-dye masks for students

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
It started with a district reopening meeting when fourth grade teacher Lindsey Rick learned about a mask donation.

School's In Session

Music lessons impacted by pandemic

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Local music teachers say studios around the state have lost 25%-50% of their students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School's In Session

Band camp week for Blugold Marching Band

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Wagner
The approximately 400 member band is divided into smaller groups, practicing in different locations.

News

UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education announces September program offerings

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education/UW-Extension connects people with possibilities by providing degrees and certificates for working adults, professional and workforce development, youth and community programs, and resources for business.

School's In Session

Special education in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Jonathan Fortier
School starts for kids in the Eau Claire Area School District on September 1, and with that will come a new set of challenges amid the pandemic for the district's 1,800 special education students.