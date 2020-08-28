EXA Sports offers new daytime academy for children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local gymnastics facility is offering a day camp to provide a place for students to go when they’re not in school during the week.

EXA Sports in Eau Claire is now offering EXA Academy. Manager Alisha Klemish says the academy will keep kids active and help them with online learning. EXA Academy is open to kids ages seven through 11.

In a camp-style environment, kids will rotate through activities while following health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.

“We will have a morning and afternoon session and a full day and we will go in 30 min increments and rotate between ninja, nerf, gymnastics, craft, we are going to allow hours for online schooling as well. We want to be able to help them with their school work as well as get them out of the house, get them away from the computer and be athletic get their energy out be creative,” said Klemish.

EXA Academy in Eau Claire starts Tuesday, September 1 and goes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

