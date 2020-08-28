Advertisement

Golfing through the pandemic

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More people are spending time outside swinging a golf club during the pandemic and golfers have been eager to get out and tee-up with summer coming to a close.

One way some people are doing that is by hitting the links.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Project Director Brenda Scheurer says taking breaks, whether on the golf course or somewhere else, is important.

“Physical activity is really important for your mental health, so having a work-space that is limited from distractions, has good lighting, is well organized; so that you can find the things you need when you need them...it’s also important to take those breaks.”

Members are utilizing their golf clubs now more than ever, according to Eau Claire Golf and Country Club general manager Peter Palacios.

“A huge surge in all aspects of playing golf, everything from practicing on the driving range, practicing in the short game area, playing nine holes, 18 or even coming out late on a Sunday or Saturday afternoon to play three or four holes we’re seeing just more activity,” he said.

The influx of golfers to the greens during the corona-virus pandemic hasn’t been without some hiccups.

A staff member at the private course tested positive last month.

“We had quite a few individuals that were quarantined everyone got tested, no one else tested positive.”

Golf is one way to enjoy some fresh air right now, but come winter weather,

“As Wisconsinites we’re going to need to be very creative, it’ll be important to try new things during this winter,” Scheurer laughed.

Taking each day one swing at a time.

If you’re looking for that change of scenery, golf season does normally run into October.

