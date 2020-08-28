Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire VFW

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire VFW.

Health officials say the potential exposure was at the Folsom Street VFW on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. As well as on Sunday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The health department asks that if you are experiencing symptoms, please contact your doctor.

