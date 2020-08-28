Healthy school lunch recipe: hummus wrap

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - If you need another idea on a healthy lunch for your child to take to school, dietitian Ruth Chipps shares a recipe that’s healthy and tasty.

Hummus Lunch Wrap

1 whole wheat tortilla (8 inches)

3 Tablespoons hummus (chick pea spread)

1/4 cup torn mixed salad greens

2 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion (optional)

2 Tablespoons thinly sliced cucumber

2 Tablespoons shredded carrot

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette (optional)

Spread hummus over tortilla. Layer with salad greens, onion, cucumber and carrot. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Roll up tightly. Wrap with plastic wrap until ready to eat.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.