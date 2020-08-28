La Crosse Fire Department on scene of Xcel Energy plant for 6 hours, building suffers moderate damage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department was at the Xcel Energy plant for six hours on Thursday after a fire broke out.

Battalion Chief Bee Xiong says crews were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. They continued to work for six hours to extinguish small smoldering fires in different concealed places after the fire spread to an adjoining structure.

The building and nearby structures suffered moderate smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

