Advertisement

La Crosse Fire Department on scene of Xcel Energy plant for 6 hours, building suffers moderate damage

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department was at the Xcel Energy plant for six hours on Thursday after a fire broke out.

Battalion Chief Bee Xiong says crews were dispatched at 5:53 p.m. They continued to work for six hours to extinguish small smoldering fires in different concealed places after the fire spread to an adjoining structure.

The building and nearby structures suffered moderate smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 child dead after UTV crash, 3 others injured

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One child died at the scene of a UTV crash, while three others were injured.

News

Mondovi man charged with recklessly endangering safety

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Mondovi man has been charged in Buffalo County with first degree recklessly endangering safety.

News

Blue Ox Music Festival to host socially distanced concert, livestreaming option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Blue Ox Music Festival will be hosting a socially distanced concert with a livestreaming option on Friday, Aug. 28.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The shootings late Tuesday followed the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black father of six who was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (8/28/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (8/28/20)

News

Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Eau Claire VFW

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire VFW.

National Politics

Biden rejects Pelosi’s suggestion to skip Trump debates, vows to fact-check

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic nominee has repeatedly said he is eager to take on the president.

Hello Wisconsin

Dairy clarification wanted with the new USMCA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to discuss the latest agricultural headlines.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/28/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/28/20)

News

Prestige Auto donates $16,300 to veterans’ charities

Updated: 12 hours ago
During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation.