Mondovi man charged with recklessly endangering safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi man has been charged in Buffalo County with first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Court records show Neil Schmid was arrested and charged after an incident took place on Aug. 24

The criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to 100 block of Washington Street in Mondovi for a subject that was armed with a knife.

When law enforcement arrived on scene they were told Schmid was inside of a residence holding two steel knives. After talking with police, Schmid began to cut his own arms.

After additional help arrived, he was taken to an Eau Claire hospital.

