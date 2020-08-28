Prestige Auto donates $16,300 to veterans’ charities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sizable donation is made by Prestige Auto to several local charities supporting veterans.

The car dealership held an event Thursday at its Highway 93 location to present checks for more than $16,000.

During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation.

Prestige Auto Owner Dan Mattoon says the amount was a pleasant surprise, with many people tightening budgets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I guess maybe God showing his blessings on our veterans here in Eau Claire. So we’re able to help help fund those programs a little more. So yeah, for sure, I was a little excited,” said Mattoon.

Mattoon says during the last seven years, Prestige Auto has made more than $107,000 worth of donations in support of local veterans.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.