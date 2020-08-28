Advertisement

School District of Thorp delays start of classes due to COVID-19 cases

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of school is delayed by two weeks for the School District of Thorp after the Clark County Health Department says staff members of the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says it’s working with the school district to track, trace, and contain the virus.

The School District of Thorp serves a couple of counties. The Clark County Health Department says all are working together, and taking necessary steps to contain the spread.

During the last two weeks, the school district was conducting professional development and staff in-service training.

Due to the positive cases, the School District of Thorp will start classes on Tuesday, September 15 instead of September 1.

School District of Thorp District Administrator Paul Blanford says this two week delay will give the district enough time to make sure the schools are safe for students to return. He also says close contacts of staff members and their immediate family members have been notified.

