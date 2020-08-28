School’s in Session: Packing a healthy school lunch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Ruth Chipps, from Jackson In Action healthy living coalition, shares a recipe for a healthy school lunch.

Hummus Lunch Wrap

1 whole wheat tortilla (8 inches)

3 Tablespoons hummus (chick pea spread)

1/4 cup torn mixed salad greens

2 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion (optional)

2 Tablespoons thinly sliced cucumber

2 Tablespoons shredded carrot

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette (optional)

Spread hummus over tortilla. Layer with salad greens, onion, cucumber and carrot. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Roll up tightly. Wrap with plastic wrap until ready to eat.

Recipe: From Ruth Lahmayer Chipps, MS, RDN, CD.

