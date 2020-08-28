Advertisement

School’s in Session: Packing a healthy school lunch

Healthy school lunch
Healthy school lunch(Ruth Chipps, RDN)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Ruth Chipps, from Jackson In Action healthy living coalition, shares a recipe for a healthy school lunch.

Hummus Lunch Wrap

1 whole wheat tortilla (8 inches)

3 Tablespoons hummus (chick pea spread)

1/4 cup torn mixed salad greens

2 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion (optional)

2 Tablespoons thinly sliced cucumber

2 Tablespoons shredded carrot

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette (optional)

Spread hummus over tortilla. Layer with salad greens, onion, cucumber and carrot. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Roll up tightly. Wrap with plastic wrap until ready to eat.

Recipe: From Ruth Lahmayer Chipps, MS, RDN, CD.

More recipes featuring harvest of the month:

Jackson in Action

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

