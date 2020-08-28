Two men charged with possession of child pornography in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men who were arrested for child pornography in La Crosse County have now been charged.

Court records show Wade Stokes, 28, and Travis Gentry, 34, both have been charged in La Crosse County with two counts each of possession of child pornography.

The two men were arrested in separate, unrelated warrants by the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force.

