Wisconsin applies for lost wages assistance grant

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Workforce Devlopment (DWD) submitted a grant application for a Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program yesterday and is currently awaiting federal approval.

The LWA program will allow Wisconsin unemployment benefits of $300 per week to eligible recipients.

When added with the new program, the max unemployment benefit in Wisconsin will be $670 per week.

