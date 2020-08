EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are a total of 73,981 positive COVID-19 tests in the state of Wisconsin which is an increase of 843 since yesterday.

There are a total of 1,156,807 negative tests, 8,313 more than yesterday.

There were two more deaths in the state bringing the total to 1,113.

