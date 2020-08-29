Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week.

The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

